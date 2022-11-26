Hampstead Theatre At Home: WILD

Not Available

Last week, Andrew was that guy with his girl lunching in KFC, discussing apartments and making plans for the future. Today he’s in Moscow, in an undisclosed hotel room, on the run and at risk of assassination. Last week, a nobody. This week, America’s Most Wanted: a man who humiliated his country with one touch of a button. Mike Bartlett’s darkly comic new play directed by James Macdonald explores the unexpected, bewildering, and life-changing consequences of challenging the status quo at a global level. As the State grows more powerful because of technology, and technology grows more powerful because of the State, where do the self-appointed protectors of the rights of the citizen stand? Heroes? Or traitors?