A story that drifts between the lives of five generations of mothers and daughters, 'The Neighbor' takes its audience on an unexpected journey. At the center is a the story of Shirin, a dancer with unfulfilled dreams, and her fateful connection with her next door neighbor, Leila, a young woman with a small secret. Shirin struggles to come to terms with her estranged mother as Leila struggles to reconcile present life circumstances with her yearnings for a better future.