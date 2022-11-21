Hamtaro: Adventures in Ham-Ham Land

Not Available

Hamtaro is a kind Ham-Ham with a big heart. He lives happily with his owner Laura and his other Ham-Ham friends until... One day, while Hamtaro and the other Ham-Hams are out tunnel-digging, they accidentally stumble upon the entrance to a legendary place called Ham-Ham Land. Ham-Ham Land is a wondrous place where only hamsters live. Legend has it that somewhere in Ham-Ham Land, there is a magical sunflower seed that gives hamsters the power to talk with humans... So, with great excitement, Hamtaro sets out on a big adventure in search of the magical sunflower seed that will give him the power to share his thoughts with Laura. The great little adventure of Hamtaro in Ham-Ham land is about to begin! Will Hamtaro find the amazing magical sunflower seed of his dreams?