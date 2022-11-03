Hamtaro: Miracle in Aurora Valley

Not Available

A young fairy hamster named Crystal appears before Bijou. In the snow, the two vanish off somewhere. The Ham-Hams give chase and arrive in the legendary Aurora Village. Legendary hamsters of the winter called Snow Hams live here. The Ham-Hams are told that it has not snowed in the village for a long time. The Snow Hams are troubled because it is hot even though it is winter. They also say that Snow Princess Bijou is the one who can help. But, Bijou is kidnapped by a mysterious pirate ship! Pirate Hams who hate the cold start to interfere in order to prevent snowing. The Ham-Hams picket against the captain of the pirate ship to get Bijou back. The talks with the pirates result in the decision to put Bijou on the line in a Ham-Ham Grand Prix. The competition between Hamtaro and the captain consists of running, skiing, Formula car racing and others. Can Hamtaro win the Grand Prix and save Bijou?