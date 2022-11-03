Hamtaro: The Captive Princess

Not Available

Lately, Hamtaro has been having a strange dream. In the dream, a beautiful princess hamster tearfully asks for help. When Hamtaro tells his friends about it, Maxwell pulls out a Ham-Ham source book.. According to the book, there is a homeland for hamsters called Hamja Kingdom. When the Ham-Hams build a sand castle and recite a spell exactly the way it is written in the book, they are whooshed to the Kingdom. When at last the hamsters reach the bustling Hamja Kingdom of hamsters, the bad magic cat Sabakunya appears suddenly, riding the giant sheep monster Mee Mee, and starts to trample the town. The Ham-Hams are told of the state of the Kingdom and find that Sabakunya has snatched the King's daughter, Princess Shera, and is pressing her into marriage on the Kingdoms Founding Day. Sabakunya is trying to take over the country. Something clicks in Hamtaros mind. Princess Shera is without a doubt the princess who appeared in his dreams!