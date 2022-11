Not Available

This film is a compilation of three short horror stories. They include a story of a wife ghost who was separated by death with her husband. She met him after praying for meeting a husband for 100 days. The wife ghost finally leads him to death. In the second story, a ghost of a dead wife who is jealousy of her husband's love of a barmaid sets them on fire. In the third, a male ghost tests a chaste woman's will not to be tempted by men.