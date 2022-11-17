Han Solo: A Smuggler's Trade - A Star Wars Fan Film

Not Available

Han Solo is caught cheating in a card game trying to win money so he could pay off Chewbacca's freedom. Solo is kicked out of the cantina where he was playing, but it is revealed that he took an old lightsaber from D'Jharn, the man in charge of the cantina, before making his way to give it to Gyorsho, who is keeping Chewbacca. Gyorsho, however, refuses to release Chewbacca, as "Solo cannot be trusted and Wookiees make for valuable slaves in the spice mining industry." Solo suddenly Force grabs the lightsaber off the table, but Gyorsho pushes him down, causing him to drop the weapon in front of Chewbacca. Within moments, Chewbacca releases himself and kills Gyorsho. Later, Solo reveals to Chewbacca that he used a magnetic wristband to pretend he was using the Force. The duo then walk through the desert, pondering how they will get the Millennium Falcon back.