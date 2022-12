Not Available

Han Yeo-Reum (Choi Gang-Hee) is a radio program writer. She was popular when she was younger, but she is now an ordinary 37-year-old woman and lonely. She has an uncomfortable relationship with her coworker PD Oh Je-Hoon (Tae In-Ho). They have feelings for each other, but they do not develop a relationship. Han Yeo-Reum then casts Park Hae-Joon (Lee Joon-Hyuk) for a program. She is her ex-boyfriend and a pop music columnist.