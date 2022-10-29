Not Available

Transfer student Mizuki Aonuma (Rina Sakuragi) is bullied mercilessly by classmate Aya (Eriko Nakamura) and others. Nevertheless, Mizuki is always able to maintain her calm composure. Kirie (Maika Shimamura), who has a passive character and is also bullied, becomes interested in Mizuki and longs for her. The two become close. With a guy named Shibanai (Syun Asada), Mizuki and Kirie decide to stand up to their tormentors. Mizuki though is badly beaten by Aya. Kirie and Shibanai are assaulted by teachers and endure shocking violence. Mizuki decides to get revenge. She wanders the street at night. At that time, Mizuki becomes possessed by a poisonous flower spirit. Madness of the flower spirit begins.