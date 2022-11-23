Hanah's Gift

Not Available

A thriller captured in real time from the point of view of a six year old girl named Hanah. Through the eyes of Hanah, we experience a normal, almost boring evening for Hanah and her friend Toby. It starts with laughter as a group of bickering, cranky anger management members gather. Hanah's night suddenly turns to screams as the group is methodically attacked and killed. Hanah and Toby, protected by a female firefighter, Tyler, escape and journey through a remote area in macabre game of hide and seek.