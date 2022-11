Not Available

Putalow's Hatsune lives with his lesbian friend, Mika. She was dating Kokubun, but his wife appeared during the sex and became a shrine. Hatsune was shocked by how he was being tricked, but thanks to Mika, he recovered his energy. One day, Hatsune's sister Shizuka was informed that a lover called Itoyama was created. However, the true identity of Itoyama was a marriage fraudster who was aiming for Shizuka's deposit.