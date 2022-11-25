Not Available

Hand In The Fire

    French Art

    "What does your Dad do?" "He's an estate agent." "And your mother?" "She's his secretary" "And you...?" Yes, well. Him.... He's a flirt, a lover of scrubs, burning butts and sizzling cocks. A son worthy of the god Ra, adept of Vulcan and his hammer blows. When he's around everything gets hot, and he's always being caught red-handed. A Cadinot film which is all heat and flames! The pine forests are ablaze, and the campers on fire. The heat of a pyromaniac seeds disorder amongst the authorities. Filmed entirely in the outskirts of Cannes.

