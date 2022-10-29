Hand Made with Love in France

Not Available

Ever since the sixteenth century, French craftsmen, with their expertise, have been creating the very essence of luxury. Who are these craftsmen today? What is their vision of luxury? Four artisans take us inside their world. With great sense of humor and strong straightforwardness, they freely criticize the fashion industry. Made in France products that are not made in France, clients who don't know what they buy... And everyday, a more uncertain future for real luxury items : the craftsmen's workshops are closing down one by one... The four artisans we follow are a few years from retiring, and they have no one to take over. Who will assure the making of Haute Couture if they are all gone?