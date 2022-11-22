Hand Maid マイ

Not Available

Hideo Ozu is an editor in a shady adult video company. For years, he has dreamed of being a motion picture director while his childhood friend Mai Kurosawa has become an upcoming actress. Then one day, his dreams are shattered when Mai takes all of his amateur videos of her and tells him to get out of her life. On his way home after a few drinks, Hideo bumps into Cyberdoll Sara, who makes him mark an invoice. When he arrives at his pad, Hideo is greeted by three Cyberdolls—Mai, Ai and Mie...