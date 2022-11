Not Available

In recent decades, more than 10,000 children reportedly were sexually abused by Catholic priests in the US. From behind the headlines, filmmaker Joe Cultrera tells the very personal story of how the crisis affected his family. It is the intimate story of how his brother, Paul, was molested in the 1960s by a priest who also reportedly abused nearly 100 other children. In an emotional film, the Cultrera family tells their story of faith betrayed.