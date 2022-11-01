Not Available

Hand of the Assassin

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A group of people take shelter from the storm in an old spa served by a marriage and a servant. It is a very diverse group, highlighting a man who, with his wife, carrying a briefcase full of money. At night, at dinner in honor of the newcomers is a power outage and shortly afterwards, they realize that the man with the briefcase has been murdered.

Cast

Germán CobosCarlos
Paloma ValdésLydia
Katia LoritzMargarita
Perla CristalElena
Agustín González
José María CaffarelRomano

View Full Cast >

Images