Hand of the Assassin

A group of people take shelter from the storm in an old spa served by a marriage and a servant. It is a very diverse group, highlighting a man who, with his wife, carrying a briefcase full of money. At night, at dinner in honor of the newcomers is a power outage and shortly afterwards, they realize that the man with the briefcase has been murdered.
|Germán Cobos
|Carlos
|Paloma Valdés
|Lydia
|Katia Loritz
|Margarita
|Perla Cristal
|Elena
|Agustín González
|José María Caffarel
|Romano
