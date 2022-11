Not Available

Sooppuwa, a young boy is unhappy with Sena, who has been given the responsibility of looking after Handaya, the horse. To avenge Sena, Sooppuwa and his gang attack him and kidnap his brother Chutte. Sena is challenged in a horse race, where he emerges a winner in spite of many obstacles. View more at: https://www.hungama.com/movie/handaya/19838115/