Handcuffs is a short film based on the director’s incredible real experience: witnessing a couple’s public sex game. It premiered at the 2009 Circuito Off Festival of Venice and tells a story BDSM, role-play, seduction and sex all in public … Only in Barcelona! Shot in the darkly chic Coppelia cocktail bar, the camera follows the kinky couple, portrayed by the irresistible Natalia Paris and Paco Roca, who don’t realize that a curious voyeur is following their every exhibitionist movement … or do they? An inspiring performance that will leave you wondering how you can play your very own sex game, and whether you’ve ever missed one going on around you! Handcuffs premiered in 2009 at Circuito Off in Venice, Italy. Best Experimental Short Film – CineKink Festival, New York (2010) Sexiest Short Film – Feminist Porn Awards, Toronto (2010)