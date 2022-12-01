Handel: Messiah the 250th Anniversary Performance

Not Available

Sir Neville Marriner conducts this 250th Anniversary performance. Soloists include Sylvia McNair, Anne Sofie Van Otter. The performance is supported by an informative background film "For Ever and Ever", explaining the circumstances behind the composition and the work's early impact, featuring contributions from the popular Handel scholar Professor H.C. Robbins Land and from Sir Neville Marriner himself. Recorded in 1992, this performance of Handel's awesome "Messiah" took place on the 250th anniversary of the initial rendition of the piece. Recorded at the Point Theatre in Dublin, Ireland, this is an especially poignant rendition as it takes place in the city where it was originally performed in 1742.