Handgun Basics for Self-Defense and Target Shooting

A complete guide to shooting both revolvers and semi-automatic handguns featuring NRA certified instructor Lenny Magill and his wife Tammy. Covers everything you need to know about owning, operating and shooting accurately. What's the difference between a single action and double action revolver? What's best for self defense... revolver or semi-automatic? What caliber is best for self-defense? What's the correct shooting stance? How do you aim, grip techniques, trigger pull and much more. Excellent for men, women and juniors, beginner to advanced.