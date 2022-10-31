Not Available

Handphone

  • Thriller

Studio

SK Telecom

Talent manager Seung-min sees YOON Jin-ah, a rising actress, as his one last hope to turn his life around. Just as Jin-ah is on the path to stardom, he receives a threat from her former lover and gets her sex clip on his phone. Seung-min tracks down the culprit and retrieves the tape but ends up losing his phone. He realizes there is one last evidence of the sex tape on his phone...

Cast

Park Yong-wooJeong Yi-gyu
Eom Tae-woongOh Seung-min
Park Sol-mi Seung-min's Wife
Bo-yeon HwangKim Dae-jin
Lee Se-naYoon Jin-ah
Park Gil-sooPresident Choi

