Hands of God

Thirteen years of war. Dozens of car bombings every month. One goal: to become an Olympic champion. The true story of grit and determination, of young men literally fighting for their lives one day on the battlefields of Iraq and competing to fight for their Nation the next one. Despite living under the persistent threat of ISIS, these athletes will strive to accomplish their task. The amazing journey of the Iraq National Team from obscurity and desperation to the edge of an historical qualification to Rio 2016. Will private Waheed be able to manage his army duty with his desire to go to the Games? Is young Jafaar ready to aspire to the Olympic stage he has been dreaming of, despite living in the most dangerous suburb in the world? Will promising heavyweight Saadi come back from his mission to liberate Falluja? Will Iraq finally be a peaceful Country?