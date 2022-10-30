1964

Hands Over the City

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

September 16th, 1964

Studio

Galatea Film

Rod Steiger is ferocious as a scheming land developer in Francesco Rosi’s Hands over the City, a blistering work of social realism and the winner of the 1963 Venice Film Festival Golden Lion. This expose of the politically driven real-estate speculation that has devastated Naples’s civilian landscape moves breathlessly from a cataclysmic building collapse to the backroom negotiations of civic leaders vying for power in a city council election, laying bare the inner workings of corruption with passion and outrage.

Cast

Salvo RandoneProfessor De Angelis
Guido AlbertiMaglione
Terenzio CordovaProsecutor
Dany ParísDany
Alberto AmatoCity Councillor (uncredited)
Ennio AntonelliMan in angry mob in Town Council (uncredited)

