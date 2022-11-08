Hands to the Sky

Not Available

A documentary that turns a lens on deejays, musicians, fans and the feelings inspired by the experience of house music dance parties. House music was born out of the inner-city underground clubs of the late 1970s, music that still influence the latest dance music offerings of today. House Music conveys raw and emotional expressions of love, pride, acceptance and unity-layered over its signature funky 4 by 4 beat. House music strikes a universal chord among its fiercely loyal fans who can be found the world over-of any age, of any race, of any demographics. Over a two-year period, the filmmakers followed this music out of the clubs, house parties and into the parks and beaches where an estimated 100,000 house music fans gather to dance, commune and rejoice in the summer heat. From Coney Island to Fort Greene Park to various public spaces in and around New York City,