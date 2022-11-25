Not Available

Two brothers embark on a worldwide journey to discover what it's like for other siblings living with Down Syndrome. Their journey takes them to Cornwall, New York, Mumbai and Vietnam. Growing up Nick was ashamed Alex, but through a shared journey they learn what it truly means to be brothers. Along the way they encounter families from a variety of different cultural backgrounds who each have their own outlooks on living with disabilities. They come face-to-face with the darker side of humanity and are forced to make difficult decisions about their future.