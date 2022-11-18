Handsy Daughter

Not Available

Bailey Brooke is excited about how big her tits have gotten, even suggesting they're now bigger than her stepmom's, Cory Chase. She wants to make sure she's growing properly and wants to compare their bodies. Bailey pushes Cory down, looks at her pussy and starts playing with it. Sarah Vandella finds Scarlett Sage crying in the living room, her face covered in tears. As Scarlett listens to her, she puts her head on Sarah's chest and suddenly squeezes her breast. She admits that she wanted her dad to leave so she could have Sarah all to herself. Chloe Foster thinks her stepmom India Summer is cheating on her mom. She plans a trap with her best friend Jane Wilde and they cook up a scheme that's sure to ensnare that cheating step-mom of hers.