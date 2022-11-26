Handwashing Lady

Not Available

Chan-sung, a job seeker is fascinated by Haru, a woman living in the neighborhood. Haru opens her heart little by little to the tender Chan-sung, every time he helps her carry her suitcase. With the promise to not look at any other woman, Chan-sung moves to her home, and Haru even takes care of the money as the live happily together. That's exactly for a month... Haru who used to be fragrant suddenly turned foul and living with her suddenly felt like a bed of nails. Chan-sung is attracted to his friend, Eun-dong's roommate, Min-ji, and Haru's madness turns into a catastrophe.