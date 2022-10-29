Not Available

Keka is a virtuoso housewife who suffers because of the lethargy of her marriage with Baja, a concerned railway worker. To make things even worse, Keka is being seriously courted by Ilija, a handyman who is so clumsy that he produces apocalypse wherever he shows up. After Baja finally becomes aware of Ilija's intentions and after the two of them demolish Keka's home as a result of their clumsy showdowns, Keka decides to leave both of them and to go on a trip to the only place where she felt some happiness - to a small coastal village where she and Baja went on their honeymoon... However, things start to complicate because Keka falls under the scrutiny of Lujo, an untypical lonely fisherman-flirter. Baja and Ilija decide to go on a trip, to embark on the biggest adventure in their lives and to prove their love to Keka...