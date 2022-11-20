Not Available

Eden a 17-year-old high school student discovers that her two best friends are planning to sell their kidneys to pay for cosmetic surgery and a dress for prom. Eden, who is secretly a trans woman, realizes that this may be the answer to her prayers. She joins the others on their journey to Kiev to exchange their kidneys for the flawless body of their dreams. Their trip does not go as planned and when Eden's secret is exposed, all three of them need to come to terms with the prejudices they have and redefine who they really want to be in this world.