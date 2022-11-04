Not Available

Hang Tuah and his four sworn brothers, Hang Jebat, Hang Kasturi, Hang Lekir and Hang Lekiu, has pledged to protect the Sultan of Malacca. With their dedication, the five brothers rose quickly from the ranks, especially Hang Tuah whom has proven himself to be an able warrior and leader. When Hang Tuah managed to persuade Tun Teja to marry the Sultan of Malacca, the Sultan was overjoyed and rewarded Hang Tuah with full honours. The old guards felt threatened and envious, decided to frame him.