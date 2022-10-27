During a Space Shuttle mission a satellite rams a unidentified flying object. The UFO afterwards performs an emergency landing in the deserts of Arizona. However the White House denies it's existence because of the near presidential elections. The UFO is brought to the secret hangar 18 and the accident is claimed to incompetence of the astronauts Bancroff and Price. But the two fight against this and try to hunt down the UFO.
|Darren McGavin
|Harry Forbes
|Robert Vaughn
|Gordon Cain
|Gary Collins
|Steve Bancroft
|James Hampton
|Lew Price
|Philip Abbott
|Frank Morrison
|Joseph Campanella
|Frank Lafferty
