1980

Hangar 18

  • Action
  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 1st, 1980

Studio

Sunn Classic Pictures

During a Space Shuttle mission a satellite rams a unidentified flying object. The UFO afterwards performs an emergency landing in the deserts of Arizona. However the White House denies it's existence because of the near presidential elections. The UFO is brought to the secret hangar 18 and the accident is claimed to incompetence of the astronauts Bancroff and Price. But the two fight against this and try to hunt down the UFO.

Cast

Darren McGavinHarry Forbes
Robert VaughnGordon Cain
Gary CollinsSteve Bancroft
James HamptonLew Price
Philip AbbottFrank Morrison
Joseph CampanellaFrank Lafferty

View Full Cast >

Images