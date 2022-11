Not Available

Ed Asner narrates this documentary about German theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer, who condemned the atrocities of the Nazi party and was executed just days before the end of World War II. Rare archival footage, documents and footage of original locations paint a portrait of Bonhoeffer's life and times. The program examines questions still very relevant today, such as how a man of peace can accept the use of violence in order to combat evil.