Hangga't May Hininga

Ellis gets imprisoned from trying to avenge the death of his brother, who helped him expose the illegal engagements of a military general. Ellis tries to recover from the tragedies in his life by being a relentless inmate in the jail. Ellis becomes one of the best underground hitman after Leah pulls him out in the prison and hires him as an assassin. One day Ellis was assigned to abduct a politician and his child. Ellis realizes that the kid is his lovechild with his long lost lover, Beth.