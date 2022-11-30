Hanggang Ngayon Ika'y Minamahal

Not Available

Restaurant owner Margot often reproaches her dentist husband Leo for his irresponsible and disorganized ways, reaching a point where Margot finds no reason for them to stay together. Margot wants out of their marriage and their temporary separation becomes difficult for their two kids Patricia and Pauline but a delight to Mrs. Perez, Margot’s meddling mother in-law who never liked her. Their estrangement eventually ends in annulment, a trying process for Margot who has to derogate Leo’s character in court to win her case. But after all, Leo still loves Margot despite her hurtful testimonies.