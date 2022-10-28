Not Available

Hanging Garden

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Asmik Ace

For his fourth full feature, Toyoshi Toyoda has abandoned the theme of the angry young man, examined in depth in Pornostar, Blue Spring and 9 Souls. Kuchu Teien is, on the face of it, more a drama, a character study, than a typical Toyoda genre flick. Yet within this beautifully structured and photographed film, there lies a dark soul. Ostensibly the story of a happy family, it becomes increasingly clear as the movie progresses that the Kyobashis are anything but. Despite a family agreement that they are all open with each other, the entire household knows the opposite is true.

Cast

Anne SuzukiMana Kyobashi
Itsuji ItaoTakashi Kyobashi
EitaTezuka
Masahiro HirotaKo Kyobashi
Jun Kunimura
Asami Imajuku

View Full Cast >

Images