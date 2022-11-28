Hanging with Batman

Not Available

This elegantly constructed portrait of Batman star Adam West combines a new 2014 interview with selections from previous interviews during various stages of West's career. The result is an informative, measured and often moving portrait of a man who went from a farm in Washington State to the height of stardom to which the TV series propelled him. Then he had to restart his career after agents and casting directors could no longer imagine him as anything but the Caped Crusader. A highlight is West's appearance, with Burt Ward and Julie Newmar, at 2014's ComicCon. (Blu-ray.com)