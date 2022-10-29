Hanging with Hoges

Not Available

Comedian Paul Hogan opens the door into his private and public life. It’s been 40 years since he first stepped into the comedy limelight, and now at 73, he is ready to share - warts-and-all – his story with fellow comedian Shane Jacobson (Kenny, The Time of our Lives). This relaxed, candid and hilarious program charts his journey from raising a family in a housing commission home, to the highs of Crocodile Dundee, the Golden Globe Awards and performing stand-up at the Oscars. It also delves into the lows of Hogan’s battle with the Australian Tax Office. And right now Paul Hogan is once again set to do what he does best - entertain.