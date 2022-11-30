Not Available

"What does the hangman think about when he goes home at night from work?" ​ The Hangman at Home is an animated film exploring themes surrounding acknowledgement and the awkward intimacy of humanness. Told in five interwoven stories; each situation presents a person, or persons in a delicate moment: fragile, playful, terrified, contemplated, confused, curious… We are all very much alike in these moments - alerting us to question our own responsibility and responses. Inspired by Carl Sandburg’s chilling poem of the same name.