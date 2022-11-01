Hangman's House

Not Available

Forced by her mean-spirited father, Lord Chief Justice James O'Brien (Hobart Bosworth), to marry a man she doesn't love, Connaught O'Brien (June Collyer) gives up hope of ever with her true love, Dermot McDermot (Larry Kent). After her father dies and a hunted rebel leader (Victor McLaglen) returns to town, however, Connaught finds a renewed hope that the tides of oppression will shift and she might again find happiness. This silent romantic drama, set in Ireland, is the first film in which a then-unknown John Wayne is clearly visible.