The events occur between 4:45 am and 6:15 am in the Colombian jungle. Mark, an American contractor wakes up doped, tortured and hung up by the arms next to a local prostitute that acts as interpreter whilst the kidnappers want to hack a 60 billion dollars bank account. Mark is forced to play a no-win game. Time is not on his side and the only thing missing is the password, the problem is: give it or not, Mark is meat dead