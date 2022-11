Not Available

December, the 25th. A hanged up man tries to remember the previous night's events of a Christmas's Dinner. He asks his wife what he did and what he talked about that he doesn't remember at all. For his astonishment, he discovers that he almost only talked about a Christmas's Even once lost in his memories. In a kind of journey into his self through an evasive, enigmatic, mysterious and poetic dialog with his wife, he rescues his own childhood and revalues his present.