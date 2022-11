Not Available

This film belongs to Higgins' 'hard series', meaning that the formal structure is relatively inflexible. The colors shift from the normal to their complements, producing extraordinary after-images, and this is done to a pulse by means of over 3000 splices to the films. The sound is from a tape recording of the Ray Gun Specs at the Judson Church in 1960, and in which Higgins was one of the featured Happenings artists. –D. H.