Not Available

Hank Zipzer's Christmas Catastrophe follows Hank in the run up to Christmas as he prepares for a new baby brother. But Hank's life never runs smoothly and soon Miss Adolf is turning Mr. Rock's Rudolph the Rock'n'Roll Reindeer into a one-woman Christmas Carol - two school inspectors are getting injured in a bizarre sleighing accident and Mr. Joy is trying to cancel Christmas altogether. In his attempt to drag triumph from the glittering jaws of doom, Hank will ice skate into disaster, nearly crash a Christmas tree into a crowd, get himself and his best friends arrested, get his favourite teacher sacked and lose the love of his life. This time, he really has let everyone down. Surely even Hank can't get out this one. Luckily for us, there's no way to tell Hank that.