Not Available

The dynamic PR-agent Hannah is starting up her dream-job in the Hochstedt Company producing toys and soon falls in love with her firm's junior executive director, Wolfgang. But while Hannah is still totally immersed in this passionate love affair, she unknowingly and progressively gets caught in a web of danger. Behind the harmless dolls and teddy-bears produced by the company a deadly secret is revealed. And for Hannah, the game of love suddenly turns bloody.