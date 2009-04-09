2009

Hannah Montana: The Movie

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 9th, 2009

Studio

It's a Laugh Productions

When Miley Stewart (aka pop-star Hannah Montana) gets too caught up in the superstar celebrity lifestyle, her dad decides it's time for a total change of scenery. But sweet nibblets! Miley must trade in all the glitz and glamour of Hollywood for some ol' blue jeans on the family farm in Tennessee, and question if she can be both Miley Stewart and Hannah Montana. With a little help from her friends – and awesome guest stars Taylor Swift, Rascal Flatts and Vanessa Williams – will she figure out whether to choose Hannah or Miley?

Cast

Miley CyrusMiley Stewart/Hannah Montana
Billy Ray CyrusBilly Ray Stewart
Emily OsmentLilly Truscott
Jason EarlesJackson Rod Stewart
Taylor SwiftHerself
Lucas TillTravis Brody

