The art of the geisha dates back seventh century Japan, in which women served as both entertainers and attendants to men in small private performances. While the geisha is often thought of as a romantic relic of Japan's history, the truth is that women still practice the geisha art today, though it has changed with the passage of time and due to the often mistaken perceptions of the West. Documentary filmmaker Miyuki Sohara examines the role of the geisha in 21st Century Japan in Hannari: Geisha Modern, which captures performances from a handful of contemporary geisha that attest to the skills as a dancer and vocalist that are demanded by their repertoire. While focusing on several modern performers (some of whom use the internet to market themselves), the film also features interviews with a handful of veteran geisha who explain the subtle but significant ways in which the nature of the performance and its place in Japanese culture has evolved.