Not Available

Hanna Forster is still waiting eagerly for the return of her husband Karl, who has been in Russian captivity for seven years. Hanna brought the family and joinery on her own through the war and post-war years. When Karl finally returns, Hanna is overjoyed, but luck does not last long. Heavily injured and traumatized, Karl finds it difficult to get used to everyday and family life again. To prevent the bankruptcy of the joinery, Hanna makes a momentous decision.