Hanna's Homecoming

After three years at boarding school, Hanna is returning home to her little village to help her father's butcher’s shop during her break. Soon she learns that she is not welcome in the village. Everyone remembers the horrific news story about her mother’s death which was followed by the discovery of three dead men in the marsh. Superstition rules the village and everyone believes her mother was a witch that lured the men into the marsh directly to their death. While struggling to make friends, she meets extroverted city girl Eva. Thinking she has finally found a friend, Hanna’s confidence, and with that her "power", starts to grow, while scary accidents begin to happen around her.