Hannelore Kohl - Die erste Frau

Hannelore Kohl was the brave political wife, the wife of the Eternal Chancellor. The reliable companion on his way to power. His campaigns were hers too. Last but not least, his success was based on her strength. Hannelore Kohl lived in her husband's iron power system. When she fell seriously ill, Hannelore Kohl retreated more and more from the light of the public to a life in the dark. Until she put an end to her life on July 5, 2001. The documentation chronologically traces the life of Hannelore Kohl using archive recordings from over half a century of German history.