The dramatic horror short takes the audience on a joyride through the night in the company of its titular character, a young gentleman by the name Hannes Blank (Joonas Ranta). Sounds, colors, music, fear, loathing and eroticism. A reverend and a security guard, a mysterious redhead, a strange janitor, a silent cat, a big-boned bastard, an innocent sufferer and a loud laughter.